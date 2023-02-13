Helu Carlos Slim Cuts Stake in PBF Energy (PBF)

Fintel reports that Helu Carlos Slim has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.27MM shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 15.75MM shares and 13.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.86% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for PBF Energy is $48.55. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.86% from its latest reported closing price of $42.27.

The projected annual revenue for PBF Energy is $38,131MM, a decrease of 13.79%. The projected annual EPS is $9.33, a decrease of 53.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 12.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBF is 0.24%, an increase of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 124,461K shares. The put/call ratio of PBF is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,842K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,662K shares, representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 44.75% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,052K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,115K shares, representing a decrease of 26.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 54.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,245K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 35.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,761K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,587K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 34.83% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,755K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 3.09% over the last quarter.

PBF Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PBF Energy Inc. is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. The Company's mission is to operate its facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where it does business, and provide superior returns to its investors.

