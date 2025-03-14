Helport AI Appoints Amy Fong as Interim Chief Financial Officer Following Departure of Tao Ke

Helport AI appoints Amy Fong as interim CFO following Tao Ke's departure, emphasizing her extensive financial experience.

Helport AI Limited has appointed Amy Fong as interim Chief Financial Officer following the departure of Tao Ke, effective March 12, 2025. Fong, who is also the President and Director of the company, brings over 25 years of extensive experience in finance and operations across various sectors, including banking and consulting. Previously, she held leadership roles at FountainVest Partners and Save the Children Hong Kong, and has worked in financial services with major firms like JP Morgan and Credit Suisse. Fong expressed her enthusiasm for working with the team to identify a permanent CFO and emphasized Helport AI's focus on growth and delivering value. Helport AI is an AI technology company that specializes in intelligent customer communication solutions for enterprise clients.

Appointment of Amy Fong as interim Chief Financial Officer highlights the company's commitment to strong leadership with her 25+ years of experience across various sectors.

Transitioning leadership smoothly while searching for a permanent CFO demonstrates the company's stability and commitment to operational continuity.

Amy Fong's track record and expertise suggest potential for innovative financial strategies and growth during this transitional period.

The abrupt departure of the former Chief Financial Officer, Tao Ke, may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and internal governance.

Amy Fong's appointment as interim CFO, while she has notable experience, may be seen as a temporary solution, suggesting instability in leadership and strategy.

The press release highlights the uncertainties indicated in the forward-looking statements, which could lead to investor skepticism about the company’s future performance and risk management.

Who is the new interim CFO of Helport AI?

Amy Fong has been appointed as the interim Chief Financial Officer of Helport AI.

Why did Tao Ke leave as CFO of Helport AI?

Tao Ke is no longer serving as CFO to pursue other opportunities after helping Helport AI transition into a public company.

What experience does Amy Fong bring to her role?

Amy Fong has over 25 years of experience across banking, private equity, and financial services, including leadership roles.

What are Helport AI's core services?

Helport AI specializes in intelligent customer communication software and services for enterprise clients.

How can investors find more information about Helport AI?

Investors can visit Helport AI's investor relations website at https://ir.helport.ai/ for more information.

Company Names 25-Year+ Seasoned Financial Executive, Amy Fong, as Interim Chief Financial Officer











SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software, services, and solutions, today announced that Mr. Tao Ke is no longer serving as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective March 12, 2025. The Company has appointed Amy Fong, President and Director of Helport AI, as interim CFO, effective immediately.





“We take this opportunity to thank Tao for his contributions in assisting Helport AI in its transition into a public company this past year and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI. “We believe that Amy’s extensive financial and operational leadership experience, coupled with her deep understanding of capital markets, makes her well-positioned to oversee our finance functions, as we search for a permanent replacement for this role.”





Ms. Fong, who was appointed President and Director of Helport AI in January 2025, brings over 25 years of experience as a seasoned professional across multiple industries, including banking, private equity, management consulting, and the not-for-profit sector. Prior to joining Helport AI, she was the Chief Operating Officer and later Managing Director of Sustainability and Strategic Initiatives at FountainVest Partners (Asia) since 2019, before transitioning to the role of Senior Advisor in 2024. She previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Hong Kong, a non-governmental organization, and spent two decades in financial services with JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, and Merrill Lynch in both the U.S. and Asia. She holds an MBA degree in Finance from Columbia Business School and a BSBA degree in Accounting and International Finance from Georgetown University.





“I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and supporting the identification of a suitable candidate to serve as our permanent Chief Financial Officer,” said Amy Fong. “We believe that Helport AI is at an exciting inflection point, and we remain focused on accelerating growth and delivering value to our customers and shareholders.”







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.