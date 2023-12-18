Ensuring Individuals with Disabilities Make Their Mark on the Business World: San Fransisco Disability Business Alliance

In celebration of our partners and the great work they do to advance economic progress for all, we interviewed some of our Nasdaq Foundation grant recipients about their roles, backgrounds and the importance of their work. We spoke with Peter DeHaas, Founder of the San Fransisco Disability Business Alliance (SFDBA), on its mission to help people with disabilities achieve self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship.

Tell us about SFDBA. What is its core mission?

The mission of the San Francisco Disability Business Alliance is to help individuals with disabilities achieve economic self-sufficiency through small business ownership and entrepreneurship.

Why is SFDBA's mission so important?

The mission of the SFDBA works to ensure that individuals with disabilities have an equal and inclusive opportunity to make their mark in the business world AND that the Bay Area benefits fully from the expertise, diversity, and innovation these businesses and individuals have to offer. Through this work, the SFDBA ensures that individuals with disabilities are successful in their efforts to operate or launch a small business.

What impact are you hoping the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant will have on the Future Entrepreneur Program’s success?

The SFDBA is already seeing the impact firsthand on the Future Entrepreneur Program’s success! We completed our first cohort with 12 participants, all from diverse backgrounds with intellectual disabilities. The momentum and excitement with this group is palpable and we are following up 1:1 with each participant to discuss the “next steps” in their small business development and helping them gain access to the tools and capital to make their dream a reality.

Can you share one or two stories that illustrate the impact of SFDBA?

Client Success Story #1

Brian Davis is a 46-year-old African American male who grew up in San Francisco’s historic Western Edition neighborhood. He is an avid sports enthusiast who came to us with several ideas. He currently does podcasts live outside the 49ers games (Professor B NINERS RADIO) and has a long-term interest in selling sports memorabilia online.

Brian is currently on SSI & Medicaid. He recently worked at USF as a baseball team reporter, which was a volunteer position. He also recently worked for Amazon in San Francisco as a warehouse worker.

Brian joined the cohort because he wants to learn more about entrepreneurship and expand his media business and vintage clothing business. He also wants to hear other people’s stories and strategies about starting a business and being a part of a community of entrepreneurs. We are working with Brian to further organize his media business so he can monetize his YouTube site, meet with a professional sportscaster as a part of his mentoring, and take steps to developing an online site for his sports memorabilia (Etsy, DePop, or an independent website).

So far Brian has been sharpening his pitch, developing his business plan and really starting to synthesize his vision and potential to fully develop his businesses in a more cogent way with the support of his Arc DSP, the SFDBA and his family. He is really excited about this and wants everyone to visit his YouTube channel to give him feedback, “Likes” and “Subscribes”.

Client Success Story #2

Connie Chu is a 46-year-old Chinese woman who is also a native San Franciscan. Connie currently works at conventions in the city part time, which she seeks out on her own. She is currently on SSI and Medicaid.

Connie is a self-published author of short stories and poetry. She enjoys writing about science fiction and stories that empower people to make a difference in the world. Connie currently has self-published several books and has been developing her website and selling them on Amazon.

She enrolled in the entrepreneurship cohort because she wants to develop an in-person store at the Arc and share her writings with a broader audience here in San Francisco by marketing her books to several independent bookstores. Her goal is to earn money selling books and become more self-sufficient and independent.

We are working with Connie to develop her business plan, artist’s statement, a marketing plan and on her pitch to approach area bookstores with SFDBA’s support. In doing so, Connie not only wants to celebrate her Chinese heritage, but be recognized as a female Bay Area writer who strongly identifies with having a disability.

Connie’s achievements thus far are developing a more cohesive artist statement, developing her confidence, and articulating her goals and passion for writing more readily. Due to her participation in the cohort, she recently participated in a Bay Area book fest.

What do you envision for the future of the Future Entrepreneur program?

The SFDBA envisions the Future Entrepreneur Program to continue to grow and continue to be a beacon for individuals with disabilities who would like to start their own small business. We want to build the capacity over the next few years to further assist entrepreneurs with incubating their businesses and providing seed funding for some of these businesses. We would also like to continue to build on some of our partnerships established with other entities (e.g. Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center and City College’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation) to build a more robust program.

