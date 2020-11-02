Helping Clients Bridge the Gap from Paper to Digital Governance Solutions with MacKenzie Plaia

As the corporate governance environment continues to evolve, Nasdaq Governance Solutions is committed to evolving with it. In 2019, Nasdaq acquired the Center for Board Excellence, expanding its suite of solutions and providing organizations with more tools to help them drive governance excellence.

From Seattle to New York, meet a few of the bright minds on the Nasdaq Board Engagement team. These individuals play an integral role in helping boards and leadership teams simplify compliance processes, identify growth opportunities, and turn feedback into strategic action. With years of insight and expertise, they have become an invaluable part of the Nasdaq family.

We hear from Client Service Analyst MacKenzie Plaia, who speaks to her experience.

Tell us about your role on the Nasdaq Board Engagement team.

Once a client has been signed, their project(s) is handed over to the operations team. We then run the project from start to finish. We work directly with the client to take their forms and questionnaires and build them out on the Nasdaq EnGauge™ platform. After that, we create testing links for each board member or executive officer who will be taking the questionnaire. During the “testing” phase, we make any edits or modifications to the form, as requested by the client. When the client has finished reviewing and provided us with approval to distribute, our team will conduct a quality assurance check to ensure that everything is operational and functioning appropriately. Once the project has been launched, our team works with the client contact to see if any reminders need to be sent in order for the project to reach 100% completion. After receiving full completion, our team creates all the necessary reports. In summation, my role touches different phases of the process, with the top priority being that my teammates and I provide the utmost customer service that we can.

What unique lens do you take when working directly with clients?

I think my education and prior work experience allows me to have a unique approach when working with clients, in that I tend to have a more analytical approach. From my past experiences and interactions with an array of clientele, I always approach a project with one thought in mind, “What is the client’s end goal, and what do I need to do to ensure I can get them there?” I look at all of the pieces that will need to be completed in order to reach the client’s goal. Then I take a step back and create multiple action plans that account for any potential hiccups we may run into.

What is your favorite piece of advice to share with clients?

My favorite piece of advice to give share with our Board Engagement clients is to put in the long hours now and shape the forms into exactly what you want so that in the years to come, this process is even easier.

Are there any challenges you face as a member of the client service team?

I think one of our biggest challenges is getting clients and their respective boards to accept that their digital forms are not going to look exactly like their paper forms once they’ve been built on the Nasdaq EnGauge platform. Some of the questions need to be reformatted in order to work properly on the platform or to make them more user friendly. We certainly recognize that transitioning to digital forms is an adjustment, and we try our best to make the transition as easy as possible for all parties involved.

How do you overcome those challenges?

In order to bridge the gap from paper to digital, one of the best ways I have discovered is to present the client with multiple options when applicable. When converting a particular table to fit on the Nasdaq EnGauge platform, I will often create two versions of the same question, each built differently, and ask clients what they prefer. I have found that when clients can still have a say in how something is built, their confidence with going digital is bolstered.

Any best practices you recommend when it comes to answering client questions?

Patience. We have to recognize that this process is going to be different for each one of our clients, and that is perfectly okay. They aren’t as familiar with our products and services as we are, so it’s important that we recognize there is a bit of a learning curve. Also, in light of all that 2020 has brought, I have learned the importance of phone calls and virtual meetings. Everyone has had to adapt to a new work environment, and sometimes picking up the phone or doing a screen share with clients can make all of the difference in resolving their questions.

