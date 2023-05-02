HELOC Rates Today: May 2, 2023—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Move Up

HELOCs (home equity lines of credit) let homeowners use the equity in their home. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

For a 10-year HELOC, the average rate is 6.99%. On a 20-year HELOC, the average rate is 8.23%.

HELOC Rates Today

10-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, versus 6.99% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 4.71%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.99%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 8.23% this week. That’s up from 8.21% last week and 5.57% at the lowest point over the past 52 weeks.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $171 per month during the draw period.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s always a good idea to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who has your first mortgage, if you have one. But you should get some other quotes, as well.

Look for lenders who offer prequalification online, and complete that process with a few lenders. That will give you a sense of their terms and rates, as well as their fees.

HELOC rates are based on the prime rate, which is what banks and other lenders charge creditworthy borrowers. The prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.67%, while the 52-week low is 4.71%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.57%.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like through a mortgage.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

Most lenders will let you borrow up to 80% or 85% of the equity in your home. The value of your home is determined by an appraisal.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

