HELOC Rates Today: March 13, 2023—HELOC Rates Move Down

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 8.07%, down 0.02% from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.36%, down 3 basis points from last week.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.36%, downa bit from 7.39% the previous week and 7.57%, the high over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 7.36%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $153 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.07%, down a bit from 8.09% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $168 per month.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

To qualify for a HELOC, you’ll need to go through many of the same steps you go through to get a mortgage. In general, you’ll typically need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; at least 15% to 20% equity in the home; and a history of making on-time mortgage payments, if you have a home loan.

You’ll generally also have to get an appraisal so that your lender has a third-party assessment of your home’s value. As a reminder, the amount of equity you have is determined by the value of the home minus any amounts owed to lenders.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 7.36%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.99% and as high as 7.57%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.07%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are known as revolving credit. You can draw what you need against the line of credit, pay interest only on what you’ve used and then pay it back. HELOCs typically have terms that allow you to repeat that process over a 10-year period.

In contrast, a home equity loan is a lump-sum fixed amount that you borrow and pay it back in set installments.

The other major difference between HELOCs and home equity loans is that HELOCs have variable interest rates while home equity loans have fixed rates. That may make a home equity loan a better option for someone who has a particularly large project where they need one-time funding. A line of credit, however, may offer more flexibility because you can draw funds as needed; however, it could come at a higher interest cost down the road due to its variable interest rates.

Keep in mind that while HELOC rates may be lower than those on home equity loans now, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates several times over the next year or two, meaning repaying a HELOC will likely be more expensive in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

If you use the funds from a HELOC for home improvements, you may be able to deduct interest costs when you itemize deductions.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

Home equity loans are another way to leverage the equity you have in your home. They are taken out for a set amount and paid back on a regular basis, according to a fixed interest rate.

A cash-out refi is another option. It involves refinancing your existing mortgage into a smaller one and taking the difference between the two as cash.

