HELOC Rates Today: January 25, 2023—10-Year HELOC Rates Move Up

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.37%, the highest it has been over the past year, according to Bankrate.com. At the same time, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.91%, up 6 basis points from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.37%, a big jump from the previous week when it was 6.99%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $154 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 7.91%, versus 7.85% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $165 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

To qualify for a HELOC, you’ll need to go through many of the same steps you go through to get a mortgage. In general, you’ll typically need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; at least 15% to 20% equity in the home; and a history of making on-time mortgage payments, if you have a home loan.

You’ll generally also have to get an appraisal so that your lender has a third-party assessment of your home’s value. As a reminder, the amount of equity you have is determined by the value of the home minus any amounts owed to lenders.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.37%, while the 52-week low is 3.96%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can generally borrow up to 80-85% of the equity you have in your home. Your lender will require an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Lenders will perform a credit check when you apply for a HELOC, just like for any credit product, and that will reduce your credit score temporarily. But if you make repayments on a timely basis, your credit score will recover quickly.

It’s important to keep in mind that any HELOC is secured by your home, similar to a mortgage. That means failure to make timely repayments could put you in jeopardy of losing the property.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like your mortgage.

