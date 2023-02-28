HELOC Rates Today: February 28, 2023—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Move Up

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.80%, up 9 basis points from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.45%, down 12 basis points from last week.

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) offers homeowners access to cash when they need it and requires that interest be paid only on what’s used, based on the appraised value of their homes.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.45%, down a bit from 7.57% the previous week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.98%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $155 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.80%, up a bit from 7.71% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At today’s interest rate of 7.80%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $163 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, allow homeowners to borrow cash against the equity in their homes—usually as much as 80%-85% of the value.

Because these products work as lines of credit, as opposed to a lump-sum loan, homeowners can draw what they need and pay interest only on those amounts. They can draw, repay and draw again throughout the HELOC’s draw period, which is generally 10 years. The repayment period usually lasts 10 to 20 years.

HELOC lenders hold a second lien on the home, or a first lien if the homeowner has no primary mortgage. That means they can seize the home if the owner fails to repay the line of credit.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.57%, while the 52-week low is 3.98%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs, like credit cards, are what’s known as revolving credit products. That refers to the ability of a borrower to draw money, repay it and draw more. That process can be repeated throughout the life of the line of credit, which in most HELOCs is 10 years.

That makes HELOCs quite different from home equity loans, which require the homeowner to specify a certain lump-sum amount to be borrowed, and then pay it back in regular installments. But home equity loans do come with set interest rates, while lines of credit have variable rates.

That may make lines of credit less appealing now, as the Federal Reserve embarks on a cycle of raising interest rates several times over the next few months and years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

There are no guidelines about how you must use HELOC funds. Many borrowers use them for home upgrades or repairs, but education costs or other large purchases are also allowed. Don’t forget that the variable interest rate on a HELOC may mean that other forms of financing make more sense.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity is calculated by taking the appraised value of your home minus anything you owe a lender, like a mortgage banker.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

