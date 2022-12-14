HELOC Rates Today: December 14, 2022—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Move Down

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that lets homeowners tap the equity in their home and use it as collateral.When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.76%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.78%.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.76%, up slightly from 5.75% the previous week and 3.96%, the low over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 5.76%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $120 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 7.78%, versus 7.82% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $162 per month.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

If you already have a mortgage, some of the requirements for taking out a HELOC will likely be familiar. As a rough rule of thumb, homeowners usually need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home. Some of the specifics may vary from lender to lender.

In addition, lenders typically require an appraisal to determine the value of the home, which in turn determines how much equity the owner has.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 5.76%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 6.62%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.78%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are known as revolving credit. You can draw what you need against the line of credit, pay interest only on what you’ve used and then pay it back. HELOCs typically have terms that allow you to repeat that process over a 10-year period.

In contrast, a home equity loan is a lump-sum fixed amount that you borrow and pay it back in set installments.

The other major difference between HELOCs and home equity loans is that HELOCs have variable interest rates while home equity loans have fixed rates. That may make a home equity loan a better option for someone who has a particularly large project where they need one-time funding. A line of credit, however, may offer more flexibility because you can draw funds as needed; however, it could come at a higher interest cost down the road due to its variable interest rates.

Keep in mind that while HELOC rates may be lower than those on home equity loans now, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates several times over the next year or two, meaning repaying a HELOC will likely be more expensive in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

There are no guidelines about how you must use HELOC funds. Many borrowers use them for home upgrades or repairs, but education costs or other large purchases are also allowed. Don’t forget that the variable interest rate on a HELOC may mean that other forms of financing make more sense.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity is calculated by taking the appraised value of your home minus anything you owe a lender, like a mortgage banker.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Lenders will perform a credit check when you apply for a HELOC, just like for any credit product, and that will reduce your credit score temporarily. But if you make repayments on a timely basis, your credit score will recover quickly.

It’s important to keep in mind that any HELOC is secured by your home, similar to a mortgage. That means failure to make timely repayments could put you in jeopardy of losing the property.

