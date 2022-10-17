HELOC Rates For October 17, 2022: 20-Year HELOC Jump To A New High

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC (home equity line of credit), hit a new high—8.89%, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.70%, down -0.84% from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.70%, down drastically from 6.54% the previous week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.55%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.70%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $119 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.89%, up a bit from 8.76% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At today’s interest rate of 8.89%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $185 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

HELOC qualifications may be somewhat stricter than those for initial mortgages, and each lender might have different requirements that also depend on your creditworthiness and home equity. As a basic guide, homeowners typically need: a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home.

In order to determine how much equity the homeowner does have in the property, lenders will require an appraisal. That serves as a trusted third-party assessment of the home’s value.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 6.62%, while the 52-week low is 2.55%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 8.89% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

If you use the funds from a HELOC for home improvements, you may be able to deduct interest costs when you itemize deductions.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

Home equity loans are another way to leverage the equity you have in your home. They are taken out for a set amount and paid back on a regular basis, according to a fixed interest rate.

A cash-out refi is another option. It involves refinancing your existing mortgage into a smaller one and taking the difference between the two as cash.

