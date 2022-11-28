HELOC Rates For November 28, 2022: 20-Year HELOC Rates Fall

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.79%, down 0.03% from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.03%, up 21 basis points from last week.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.03%, a spike from the previous week, when it was 5.82% and 3.96%, the low over the past year.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $126 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.79% compared to 7.82% last week and 5.14%, the low over the past year.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $162 per month.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit is a secured variable-interest-rate loan that uses your home as collateral. A HELOC lender will hold a lien on the home, or a second lien if you already have a mortgage. A secured loan is seen as less risky to the lender because there is an asset (your home in this case) that they can take over if you severely default on payments.

Since a HELOC provides a credit line and not a lump-sum payment like a traditional loan, borrowers can draw as much or as little money as they need and pay interest only on that amount. Any amount you borrow and repay can be borrowed again within certain periods. That makes HELOCs different from home equity loans, which are lump-sum disbursements paid back in set installments.

HELOCs can usually be for as much as 80% to 85% of the home’s value, and homeowners are generally able to tap the credit over a 10-year period. They typically pay it back over a 10-to 20-year period.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.03%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 6.62%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.79%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Your home equity is the value of the property, less anything you may owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender. The value is determined by an appraisal.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can usually borrow as much as 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home with a HELOC. You’ll need an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

