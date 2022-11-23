HELOC Rates For November 23, 2022: HELOC Rates Remain Unchanged

HELOCs (home equity lines of credit) let homeowners convert the equity in a residential property into cash through a secured loan. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

According to Bankrate.com, the average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.82% and the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.82%.

Related: Best Home Equity Loan Lenders

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.82%, the same as it was last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.79%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.82%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $121 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 7.82%, versus 7.82% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $163 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, allow homeowners to borrow cash against the equity in their homes—usually as much as 80%-85% of the value.

Because these products work as lines of credit, as opposed to a lump-sum loan, homeowners can draw what they need and pay interest only on those amounts. They can draw, repay and draw again throughout the HELOC’s draw period, which is generally 10 years. The repayment period usually lasts 10 to 20 years.

HELOC lenders hold a second lien on the home, or a first lien if the homeowner has no primary mortgage. That means they can seize the home if the owner fails to repay the line of credit.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 6.62%, while the 52-week low is 3.79%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can generally borrow up to 80-85% of the equity you have in your home. Your lender will require an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, HELOC lenders will perform a credit check as part of your application, resulting in a temporary dent in your credit score. However, as long as you make repayments on time, you can recover quickly.

Don’t forget that a HELOC is secured by your home, meaning that failure to make timely repayments won’t just harm your credit score—it could mean you lose your home.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like your mortgage.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.