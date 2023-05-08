HELOC Rates For May 8, 2023: 20-Year HELOC Rates Move Down

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 8.15%, down 8 basis points from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as last week.

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) offers homeowners access to cash when they need it and requires that interest be paid only on what’s used, based on the appraised value of their homes.

Related: Best Home Equity Loan Lenders

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as it was last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.74%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.15%, down a bit from 8.23% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.57%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $170 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) allows you to borrow money against the equity in your home. A HELOC lender has a second lien on your home—or a first lien if you have no mortgage. That means the lender could seize the home if you don’t make repayments on time.

A line of credit, rather than a lump-sum loan, allows homeowners to borrow as much or as little cash as needed and repay those amounts. You only need to pay interest on what you use, and you can draw and repay as often as you want during the term of the HELOC.

HELOC draw periods generally last 10 years and need to be paid back within 10 to 20 years. They can usually be for 80% to 85% of the home’s value.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.99%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 4.74% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.15%, the 52-low is 5.57% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

With a HELOC, you can generally borrow up to 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home. The value of your home is determined by an independent appraisal.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Lenders will perform a credit check when you apply for a HELOC, just like for any credit product, and that will reduce your credit score temporarily. But if you make repayments on a timely basis, your credit score will recover quickly.

It’s important to keep in mind that any HELOC is secured by your home, similar to a mortgage. That means failure to make timely repayments could put you in jeopardy of losing the property.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like your mortgage.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.