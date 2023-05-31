HELOC Rates For May 31, 2023: 20-Year HELOC Rates Move Up

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 8.20%, up 0.16 percentage points from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as last week.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, versus 6.99% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.49%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.20%, up considerably from 8.04% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 6.84%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $171 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

If you already have a mortgage, some of the requirements for taking out a HELOC will likely be familiar. As a rough rule of thumb, homeowners usually need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home. Some of the specifics may vary from lender to lender.

In addition, lenders typically require an appraisal to determine the value of the home, which in turn determines how much equity the owner has.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.99%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 5.49% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.20%, the 52-low is 6.84% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

You can use the funds from a HELOC for all kinds of expenses, from home improvements to big-ticket items to education costs. But since the money borrowed via a HELOC is subject to a variable interest rate that may rise over time, there could be better ways to finance some purchases that come with fixed interest rates.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like your mortgage.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

