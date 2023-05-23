HELOC Rates For May 23, 2023: 20-Year HELOC Rates Drop

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 8.04%, down from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as last week.

Related: Best Home Equity Loan Lenders

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as it was last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.49%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.99%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 8.04%, versus 8.94% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 6.84%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $168 per month.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.67%, while the 52-week low is 5.49%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 6.84%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

If you already have a mortgage, it probably makes sense to start your search for the best HELOC with that lender, since they know your home and credit profile already, and may be incentivized to give you a deal or a discount. But you should always shop around as well.

You might want to look for lenders who can get you prequalified online. That way, you’ll get a sense of their HELOC rates and terms, as well as any fees they’ll charge during the application process.

HELOC rates track the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions charge the best borrowers. In turn, the prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

If you itemize deductions, you may be able to deduct interest costs if you use the proceeds of a HELOC for home improvements.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Lenders will perform a credit check when you apply for a HELOC, just like for any credit product, and that will reduce your credit score temporarily. But if you make repayments on a timely basis, your credit score will recover quickly.

It’s important to keep in mind that any HELOC is secured by your home, similar to a mortgage. That means failure to make timely repayments could put you in jeopardy of losing the property.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

Home equity loans allow you to tap the equity in your property for cash. Loans, unlike lines of credit, are taken out for a fixed amount and repaid on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

You can also exchange your current mortgage for a smaller one, and pocket the difference as cash, also known as a cash-out refinance.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.