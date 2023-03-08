HELOC Rates For March 8, 2023: 20-Year HELOC Rates Jump Up

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that allows homeowners to use the equity in their home as collateral.When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

For a 10-year HELOC, the average rate is 7.39%. On a 20-year HELOC, the average rate is 8.09%.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 10-year HELOC is 7.39%, versus 7.45% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 3.99%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $154 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 8.09%, versus 7.80% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $169 per month during the draw period.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.57%, while the 52-week low is 3.99%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

If you already have a mortgage, it probably makes sense to start your search for the best HELOC with that lender, since they know your home and credit profile already, and may be incentivized to give you a deal or a discount. But you should always shop around as well.

You might want to look for lenders who can get you prequalified online. That way, you’ll get a sense of their HELOC rates and terms, as well as any fees they’ll charge during the application process.

HELOC rates track the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions charge the best borrowers. In turn, the prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

Yes, if you use the proceeds for home improvements, you may be able to deduct the cost of interest if you itemize your deductions.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, HELOC lenders will perform a credit check as part of your application, resulting in a temporary dent in your credit score. However, as long as you make repayments on time, you can recover quickly.

Don’t forget that a HELOC is secured by your home, meaning that failure to make timely repayments won’t just harm your credit score—it could mean you lose your home.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

Home equity loans allow you to tap the equity in your property for cash. Loans, unlike lines of credit, are taken out for a fixed amount and repaid on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

You can also exchange your current mortgage for a smaller one, and pocket the difference as cash, also known as a cash-out refinance.

