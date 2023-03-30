HELOC Rates For March 30, 2023: 10-Year HELOC Rates Reach A 52-Week High

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.67%, the highest it has been over the past year, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.36%, up 6 basis points from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

Related: Best Home Equity Loan Lenders

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.67%, a spike from the previous week, when it was 7.36% and 4.06%, the low over the past year.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $160 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.36%, up a bit from 8.30% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.57%.

At today’s interest rate of 8.36%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $174 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a mortgage product that lets homeowners access cash based on the equity in their home. They can usually be for 80%-85% of the home’s value and are typically drawn over a period of 10 years.

Because they are revolving funds, owners can draw whatever they need from the full credit line amount, and pay interest only on the amounts borrowed. They can also draw and repay funds as often as needed during the life of the line of credit, and can usually take another 10-year period to repay the full amount.

When a homeowner takes out a HELOC, the property on which the line of credit is drawn becomes collateral. That means that the lender has a lien on the property, and can foreclose if the owner doesn’t pay back the funds that have been drawn.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.67%, while the 52-week low is 4.06%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.57%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

You can use the funds from a HELOC for all kinds of expenses, from home improvements to big-ticket items to education costs. But since the money borrowed via a HELOC is subject to a variable interest rate that may rise over time, there could be better ways to finance some purchases that come with fixed interest rates.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

With a HELOC, you can generally borrow up to 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home. The value of your home is determined by an independent appraisal.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity refers to the amount you own—the appraised value of the property minus anything you owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.