HELOC Rates For March 27, 2023: 10-Year HELOC Rates Move Up To A New High

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC (home equity line of credit), hit a new high—7.67%, according to Bankrate.com. At the same time, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.36%, up 6 basis points from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.67%, upconsiderably from 7.36% the previous week and 4.06%, the low over the past year.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $160 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.36% compared to 8.30% last week and 5.57%, the low over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 8.36%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $174 per month during the draw period.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 7.67%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 4.06% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.36%, the 52-low is 5.57% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s always a good idea to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who has your first mortgage, if you have one. But you should get some other quotes, as well.

Look for lenders who offer prequalification online, and complete that process with a few lenders. That will give you a sense of their terms and rates, as well as their fees.

HELOC rates are based on the prime rate, which is what banks and other lenders charge creditworthy borrowers. The prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

You can use the funds from a HELOC for all kinds of expenses, from home improvements to big-ticket items to education costs. But since the money borrowed via a HELOC is subject to a variable interest rate that may rise over time, there could be better ways to finance some purchases that come with fixed interest rates.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can usually borrow as much as 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home with a HELOC. You’ll need an appraisal to determine the value.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Your home equity is the value of the property, less anything you may owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender. The value is determined by an appraisal.

