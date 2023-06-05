HELOC Rates For June 5, 2023: 20-Year HELOC Rates Move Down

HELOCs (home equity lines of credit) let homeowners use the equity in their home. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.09%.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as it was last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.49%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.99%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.09%, down slightly from 8.20% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 6.84%.

At today’s interest rate of 8.09%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $169 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) allows you to borrow money against the equity in your home. A HELOC lender has a second lien on your home—or a first lien if you have no mortgage. That means the lender could seize the home if you don’t make repayments on time.

A line of credit, rather than a lump-sum loan, allows homeowners to borrow as much or as little cash as needed and repay those amounts. You only need to pay interest on what you use, and you can draw and repay as often as you want during the term of the HELOC.

HELOC draw periods generally last 10 years and need to be paid back within 10 to 20 years. They can usually be for 80% to 85% of the home’s value.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.67%, while the 52-week low is 5.49%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 6.84%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs, like credit cards, are what’s known as revolving credit products. That refers to the ability of a borrower to draw money, repay it and draw more. That process can be repeated throughout the life of the line of credit, which in most HELOCs is 10 years.

That makes HELOCs quite different from home equity loans, which require the homeowner to specify a certain lump-sum amount to be borrowed, and then pay it back in regular installments. But home equity loans do come with set interest rates, while lines of credit have variable rates.

That may make lines of credit less appealing now, as the Federal Reserve embarks on a cycle of raising interest rates several times over the next few months and years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

Money you borrow with a HELOC can be used for all kinds of things, not just home improvements. Many homeowners use the proceeds for other big purchases, education costs and more. It’s important to remember that the funds borrowed with a HELOC are subject to variable interest rates, which could rise over time. That may mean other, more fixed-rate forms of financing for things like education are a better bet.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

Most lenders will let you borrow up to 80% or 85% of the equity in your home. The value of your home is determined by an appraisal.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like your mortgage.

