HELOC Rates For June 29, 2022: 20-Year HELOC Jump To A New High

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.51%, the highest it has been over the past year, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.49%, up 0.60% from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

HELOC Rates Today

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.49%, a big jump from the previous week, when it was 4.89% and 2.55%, the low over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 5.49%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $114 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers usually pay only interest during the draw period. However, some borrowers may choose to always pay down the principal amount, too.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 7.51%, versus 7.29% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $156 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

Qualifying for a HELOC is similar to qualifying for a first mortgage. Borrowers typically can have a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; at least 15% to 20% equity in the home; and a history of on-time mortgage payments, if applicable.

Lenders also usually require a third-party appraisal of the property’s value, since that helps determine how much equity is in the home.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 5.64%, while the 52-week low is 2.55%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 7.51% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

There are no guidelines about how you must use HELOC funds. Many borrowers use them for home upgrades or repairs, but education costs or other large purchases are also allowed. Don’t forget that the variable interest rate on a HELOC may mean that other forms of financing make more sense.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

Most lenders will let you borrow up to 80% or 85% of the equity in your home. The value of your home is determined by an appraisal.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity is calculated by taking the appraised value of your home minus anything you owe a lender, like a mortgage banker.

