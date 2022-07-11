HELOC Rates For July 11, 2022: HELOC Rates Rise Again

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.46%, up 0.14% from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.51%, up 0.02% from last week.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 10-year HELOC is 5.51%, versus 5.49% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 2.55%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $115 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 7.46%, versus 7.32% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $155 per month during the draw period.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 5.51%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 2.55% and as high as 5.64%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.46%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 7.51%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s most common to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who holds your first mortgage since they know your home and credit profile already.

You can also look online for rates to compare lenders with your current mortgage lender prior to fully applying for a HELOC. You may want to complete online prequalification with a few lenders, which can give you a sense of the terms and rates they’re offering, as well as the fees they’ll charge.

Lenders set their HELOC rates based on something called the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions use for creditworthy borrowers taking out loans and lines of credit. The prime rate is in turn based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity is calculated by taking the appraised value of your home minus anything you owe a lender, like a mortgage banker.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

Most lenders will let you borrow up to 80% or 85% of the equity in your home. The value of your home is determined by an appraisal.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

