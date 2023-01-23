HELOC Rates For January 23, 2023: 10-Year HELOC Rates Hit A New High

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.37%, the highest it has been over the past year, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.91%, up 6 basis points from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.37%, a huge spike from the previous week, when it was 6.99%. This week’s rate is the highest it’s been in a year.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $154 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 7.91%, versus 7.85% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $165 per month during the draw period.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s most common to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who holds your first mortgage since they know your home and credit profile already.

You can also look online for rates to compare lenders with your current mortgage lender prior to fully applying for a HELOC. You may want to complete online prequalification with a few lenders, which can give you a sense of the terms and rates they’re offering, as well as the fees they’ll charge.

Lenders set their HELOC rates based on something called the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions use for creditworthy borrowers taking out loans and lines of credit. The prime rate is in turn based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.37%, while the 52-week low is 3.96%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can generally borrow up to 80-85% of the equity you have in your home. Your lender will require an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity is calculated by taking the appraised value of your home minus anything you owe a lender, like a mortgage banker.

