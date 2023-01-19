HELOC Rates For January 19, 2023: 20-Year HELOC Rates Rise

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that allows homeowners to use the equity in their home as collateral.

HELOCs are loans that allow you to borrow against your home’s equity—the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

For a 10-year HELOC, the average rate is 6.99%. On a 20-year HELOC, the average rate is 7.85%.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as it was last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.96%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.85%, up a bit from 7.81% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $164 per month during the draw period.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are known as revolving credit. You can draw what you need against the line of credit, pay interest only on what you’ve used and then pay it back. HELOCs typically have terms that allow you to repeat that process over a 10-year period.

In contrast, a home equity loan is a lump-sum fixed amount that you borrow and pay it back in set installments.

The other major difference between HELOCs and home equity loans is that HELOCs have variable interest rates while home equity loans have fixed rates. That may make a home equity loan a better option for someone who has a particularly large project where they need one-time funding. A line of credit, however, may offer more flexibility because you can draw funds as needed; however, it could come at a higher interest cost down the road due to its variable interest rates.

Keep in mind that while HELOC rates may be lower than those on home equity loans now, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates several times over the next year or two, meaning repaying a HELOC will likely be more expensive in the future.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

If you already have a mortgage, it probably makes sense to start your search for the best HELOC with that lender, since they know your home and credit profile already, and may be incentivized to give you a deal or a discount. But you should always shop around as well.

You might want to look for lenders who can get you prequalified online. That way, you’ll get a sense of their HELOC rates and terms, as well as any fees they’ll charge during the application process.

HELOC rates track the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions charge the best borrowers. In turn, the prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.99%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 7.37%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.85%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

You can use the funds from a HELOC for all kinds of expenses, from home improvements to big-ticket items to education costs. But since the money borrowed via a HELOC is subject to a variable interest rate that may rise over time, there could be better ways to finance some purchases that come with fixed interest rates.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

With a HELOC, you can generally borrow up to 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home. The value of your home is determined by an independent appraisal.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity is calculated by taking the appraised value of your home minus anything you owe a lender, like a mortgage banker.

