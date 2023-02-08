HELOC Rates For February 8, 2023: 20-Year HELOC Rates Inch Down

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.56%, the highest it has been over the past year, according to Bankrate.com. At the same time, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.80%, down 4 basis points from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.56%, a big jump from the previous week, when it was 7.39%. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.96%.

At today’s interest rate of 7.56%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $158 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.80% compared to 7.84% last week and 5.14%, the low over the past year.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $163 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, allow homeowners to borrow cash against the equity in their homes—usually as much as 80%-85% of the value.

Because these products work as lines of credit, as opposed to a lump-sum loan, homeowners can draw what they need and pay interest only on those amounts. They can draw, repay and draw again throughout the HELOC’s draw period, which is generally 10 years. The repayment period usually lasts 10 to 20 years.

HELOC lenders hold a second lien on the home, or a first lien if the homeowner has no primary mortgage. That means they can seize the home if the owner fails to repay the line of credit.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 7.56%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 7.56%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.80%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

Money you borrow with a HELOC can be used for all kinds of things, not just home improvements. Many homeowners use the proceeds for other big purchases, education costs and more. It’s important to remember that the funds borrowed with a HELOC are subject to variable interest rates, which could rise over time. That may mean other, more fixed-rate forms of financing for things like education are a better bet.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like through a mortgage.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Lenders will perform a credit check when you apply for a HELOC, just like for any credit product, and that will reduce your credit score temporarily. But if you make repayments on a timely basis, your credit score will recover quickly.

It’s important to keep in mind that any HELOC is secured by your home, similar to a mortgage. That means failure to make timely repayments could put you in jeopardy of losing the property.

