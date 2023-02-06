HELOC Rates For February 6, 2023: 10-Year HELOC Rates Move Up Again

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.56%, the highest it has been over the past year, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.80%, down 4 basis points from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.56%, a significant spike from the previous week, when it was 7.39% and 3.96%, the low over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 7.56%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $158 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers usually pay only interest during the draw period. However, some borrowers may choose to always pay down the principal amount, too.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 7.80% this week. That’s down from 7.84% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.80%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $163 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

HELOC qualifications may be somewhat stricter than those for initial mortgages, and each lender might have different requirements that also depend on your creditworthiness and home equity. As a basic guide, homeowners typically need: a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home.

In order to determine how much equity the homeowner does have in the property, lenders will require an appraisal. That serves as a trusted third-party assessment of the home’s value.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 7.56%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 7.56%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.80%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs, like credit cards, are what’s known as revolving credit products. That refers to the ability of a borrower to draw money, repay it and draw more. That process can be repeated throughout the life of the line of credit, which in most HELOCs is 10 years.

That makes HELOCs quite different from home equity loans, which require the homeowner to specify a certain lump-sum amount to be borrowed, and then pay it back in regular installments. But home equity loans do come with set interest rates, while lines of credit have variable rates.

That may make lines of credit less appealing now, as the Federal Reserve embarks on a cycle of raising interest rates several times over the next few months and years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

Yes, if you itemize deductions, interest costs may be deductible if you use HELOC funds to pay for home improvements.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

You can leverage the equity in your home with home equity loans, which differ from lines of credit in that they are taken out for a set amount and paid back on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

You may also consider a cash-out refinance, which involves refinancing your current mortgage into a smaller one, and pocketing the difference as cash.

