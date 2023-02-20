HELOC Rates For February 20, 2023: 20-Year HELOC Rates Inch Down

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC (home equity line of credit), hit a new high—7.57%, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.71%, down 9 basis points from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.57%, a slight jump from the previous week, when it was 7.56%. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.98%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $158 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 7.71%, versus 7.80% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At today’s interest rate of 7.71%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $161 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

To qualify for a HELOC, you’ll need to go through many of the same steps you go through to get a mortgage. In general, you’ll typically need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; at least 15% to 20% equity in the home; and a history of making on-time mortgage payments, if you have a home loan.

You’ll generally also have to get an appraisal so that your lender has a third-party assessment of your home’s value. As a reminder, the amount of equity you have is determined by the value of the home minus any amounts owed to lenders.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.57%, while the 52-week low is 3.98%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs, like credit cards, are what’s known as revolving credit products. That refers to the ability of a borrower to draw money, repay it and draw more. That process can be repeated throughout the life of the line of credit, which in most HELOCs is 10 years.

That makes HELOCs quite different from home equity loans, which require the homeowner to specify a certain lump-sum amount to be borrowed, and then pay it back in regular installments. But home equity loans do come with set interest rates, while lines of credit have variable rates.

That may make lines of credit less appealing now, as the Federal Reserve embarks on a cycle of raising interest rates several times over the next few months and years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

Money you borrow with a HELOC can be used for all kinds of things, not just home improvements. Many homeowners use the proceeds for other big purchases, education costs and more. It’s important to remember that the funds borrowed with a HELOC are subject to variable interest rates, which could rise over time. That may mean other, more fixed-rate forms of financing for things like education are a better bet.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can generally borrow up to 80-85% of the equity you have in your home. Your lender will require an appraisal to determine the value.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity refers to the amount you own—the appraised value of the property minus anything you owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender.

