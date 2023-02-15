HELOC Rates For February 15, 2023: HELOC Rates Move Down

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that allows homeowners to use the equity in their home as collateral.

HELOCs are loans that allow you to borrow against your home’s equity—the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

For a 10-year HELOC, the average rate is 7.15%. On a 20-year HELOC, the average rate is 7.52%.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.15%, down drastically from 7.56% the previous week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.98%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $149 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.52% compared to 7.80% last week and 5.14%, the low over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 7.52%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $157 per month during the draw period.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

If you already have a mortgage, it probably makes sense to start your search for the best HELOC with that lender, since they know your home and credit profile already, and may be incentivized to give you a deal or a discount. But you should always shop around as well.

You might want to look for lenders who can get you prequalified online. That way, you’ll get a sense of their HELOC rates and terms, as well as any fees they’ll charge during the application process.

HELOC rates track the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions charge the best borrowers. In turn, the prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 7.15%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.98% and as high as 7.56%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.52%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

If you use the funds from a HELOC for home improvements, you may be able to deduct interest costs when you itemize deductions.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

Home equity loans allow you to tap the equity in your property for cash. Loans, unlike lines of credit, are taken out for a fixed amount and repaid on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

You can also exchange your current mortgage for a smaller one, and pocket the difference as cash, also known as a cash-out refinance.

