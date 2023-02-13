HELOC Rates For February 13, 2023: HELOC Rates Tumble

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that allows homeowners to use the equity in their home as collateral.

HELOCs are loans that allow you to borrow against your home’s equity—the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.15%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.52%.

HELOC Rates Today

10-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 10-year HELOC is 7.15%, versus 7.56% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 3.98%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $149 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.52%, down slightly from 7.80% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $157 per month.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

When applying for a HELOC, it probably makes sense to start your search with the lender who holds your first mortgage, if you have one. You will want to get some comparisons though, which you can do by applying online for a prequalification. That should give you a sense of lenders’ terms and interest rates, as well as their fees.

Rates for HELOCs are set based on the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions charge the most creditworthy borrowers. The prime rate is derived from the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.56%, while the 52-week low is 3.98%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like through a mortgage.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

Most lenders will let you borrow up to 80% or 85% of the equity in your home. The value of your home is determined by an appraisal.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

