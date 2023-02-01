HELOC Rates For February 1, 2023: 10-Year HELOC Rates Move Up To A New High

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC (home equity line of credit), hit a new high—7.39%, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.84%, down 7 basis points from last week.

Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the home minus anything owed to the mortgage lender—into cash. Often referred to as HELOCs, these products offer owners the flexibility to make use of cash only as needed, and to pay interest only on what’s used.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 10-year HELOC averaged 7.39% this week. That’s up slightly from 7.37% last week and 3.96% at the lowest point over the last 52 weeks.

At today’s interest rate of 7.39%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $154 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Borrowers usually pay only interest during the draw period. However, some borrowers may choose to always pay down the principal amount, too.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 7.84% this week. That’s down from 7.91% last week.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $163 per month.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a mortgage product that lets homeowners access cash based on the equity in their home. They can usually be for 80%-85% of the home’s value and are typically drawn over a period of 10 years.

Because they are revolving funds, owners can draw whatever they need from the full credit line amount, and pay interest only on the amounts borrowed. They can also draw and repay funds as often as needed during the life of the line of credit, and can usually take another 10-year period to repay the full amount.

When a homeowner takes out a HELOC, the property on which the line of credit is drawn becomes collateral. That means that the lender has a lien on the property, and can foreclose if the owner doesn’t pay back the funds that have been drawn.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 7.39%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 7.39%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.84%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are known as revolving credit. You can draw what you need against the line of credit, pay interest only on what you’ve used and then pay it back. HELOCs typically have terms that allow you to repeat that process over a 10-year period.

In contrast, a home equity loan is a lump-sum fixed amount that you borrow and pay it back in set installments.

The other major difference between HELOCs and home equity loans is that HELOCs have variable interest rates while home equity loans have fixed rates. That may make a home equity loan a better option for someone who has a particularly large project where they need one-time funding. A line of credit, however, may offer more flexibility because you can draw funds as needed; however, it could come at a higher interest cost down the road due to its variable interest rates.

Keep in mind that while HELOC rates may be lower than those on home equity loans now, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates several times over the next year or two, meaning repaying a HELOC will likely be more expensive in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

If you use the funds from a HELOC for home improvements, you may be able to deduct interest costs when you itemize deductions.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

You can access the equity in your home by using a home equity loan. Loans differ from lines of credit in that they are taken out for a set amount and paid back on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

Or, you might consider a cash-out refinance, in which you exchange your current mortgage for a smaller one, and keep the difference between the two as cash.

