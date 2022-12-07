HELOC Rates For December 7, 2022: 20-Year HELOC Rates Jump Up

HELOCs, or home equity lines of credit, are loans that allow you to borrow against your home’s equity—the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.75%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.82%.

HELOC Rates Today

10-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 10-year HELOC averaged 5.75% this week. That’s down drastically from 6.03% last week and from 6.62%, the high over the past year.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $120 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.82% compared to 7.79% last week and 5.14%, the low over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 7.82%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $163 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a mortgage product that lets homeowners access cash based on the equity in their home. They can usually be for 80%-85% of the home’s value and are typically drawn over a period of 10 years.

Because they are revolving funds, owners can draw whatever they need from the full credit line amount, and pay interest only on the amounts borrowed. They can also draw and repay funds as often as needed during the life of the line of credit, and can usually take another 10-year period to repay the full amount.

When a homeowner takes out a HELOC, the property on which the line of credit is drawn becomes collateral. That means that the lender has a lien on the property, and can foreclose if the owner doesn’t pay back the funds that have been drawn.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 5.75%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 6.62%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.82%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are known as revolving credit. You can draw what you need against the line of credit, pay interest only on what you’ve used and then pay it back. HELOCs typically have terms that allow you to repeat that process over a 10-year period.

In contrast, a home equity loan is a lump-sum fixed amount that you borrow and pay it back in set installments.

The other major difference between HELOCs and home equity loans is that HELOCs have variable interest rates while home equity loans have fixed rates. That may make a home equity loan a better option for someone who has a particularly large project where they need one-time funding. A line of credit, however, may offer more flexibility because you can draw funds as needed; however, it could come at a higher interest cost down the road due to its variable interest rates.

Keep in mind that while HELOC rates may be lower than those on home equity loans now, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates several times over the next year or two, meaning repaying a HELOC will likely be more expensive in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

If you itemize deductions, you may be able to deduct interest costs if you use the proceeds of a HELOC for home improvements.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, HELOC lenders will perform a credit check as part of your application, resulting in a temporary dent in your credit score. However, as long as you make repayments on time, you can recover quickly.

Don’t forget that a HELOC is secured by your home, meaning that failure to make timely repayments won’t just harm your credit score—it could mean you lose your home.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

You can leverage the equity in your home with home equity loans, which differ from lines of credit in that they are taken out for a set amount and paid back on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

You may also consider a cash-out refinance, which involves refinancing your current mortgage into a smaller one, and pocketing the difference as cash.

