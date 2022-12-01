HELOC Rates For December 1, 2022: HELOC Rates Are Mixed

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that allows homeowners to use the equity in their home as collateral.

HELOCs are loans that allow you to borrow against your home’s equity—the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.03%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.79%.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.03%, up from last week.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $126 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 7.79% this week, down from last week.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $162 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

If you already have a mortgage, some of the requirements for taking out a HELOC will likely be familiar. As a rough rule of thumb, homeowners usually need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home. Some of the specifics may vary from lender to lender.

In addition, lenders typically require an appraisal to determine the value of the home, which in turn determines how much equity the owner has.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.03%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 6.62%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.79%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

HELOCs don’t need to be used for home-related purchases, although many borrowers do use them for repairs or upgrades. They may also be used for education costs or large purchases. Just keep in mind that the money you borrow is subject to a variable interest rate that could rise over time. That may mean there are better ways to finance certain things, such as student loans with fixed interest rates.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can usually borrow as much as 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home with a HELOC. You’ll need an appraisal to determine the value.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity refers to the amount you own—the appraised value of the property minus anything you owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender.

