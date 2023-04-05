HELOC Rates For April 5, 2023: HELOC Rates Fall

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 8.29%, down 7 basis points from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.37%, down 30 basis points from last week.

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) offers homeowners access to cash when they need it and requires that interest be paid only on what’s used, based on the appraised value of their homes.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.37%, down drastically from 7.67% the previous week and 7.67%, the high over the past year.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $154 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.29%, down slightly from 8.36% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.57%.

At today’s interest rate of 8.29%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $173 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

To qualify for a HELOC, you’ll need to go through many of the same steps you go through to get a mortgage. In general, you’ll typically need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; at least 15% to 20% equity in the home; and a history of making on-time mortgage payments, if you have a home loan.

You’ll generally also have to get an appraisal so that your lender has a third-party assessment of your home’s value. As a reminder, the amount of equity you have is determined by the value of the home minus any amounts owed to lenders.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 7.37%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 4.06% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.29%, the 52-low is 5.57% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs, like credit cards, are what’s known as revolving credit products. That refers to the ability of a borrower to draw money, repay it and draw more. That process can be repeated throughout the life of the line of credit, which in most HELOCs is 10 years.

That makes HELOCs quite different from home equity loans, which require the homeowner to specify a certain lump-sum amount to be borrowed, and then pay it back in regular installments. But home equity loans do come with set interest rates, while lines of credit have variable rates.

That may make lines of credit less appealing now, as the Federal Reserve embarks on a cycle of raising interest rates several times over the next few months and years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

Yes, if you use the proceeds for home improvements, you may be able to deduct the cost of interest if you itemize your deductions.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Lenders will perform a credit check when you apply for a HELOC, just like for any credit product, and that will reduce your credit score temporarily. But if you make repayments on a timely basis, your credit score will recover quickly.

It’s important to keep in mind that any HELOC is secured by your home, similar to a mortgage. That means failure to make timely repayments could put you in jeopardy of losing the property.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

Home equity loans allow you to tap the equity in your property for cash. Loans, unlike lines of credit, are taken out for a fixed amount and repaid on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

You can also exchange your current mortgage for a smaller one, and pocket the difference as cash, also known as a cash-out refinance.

