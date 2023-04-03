HELOC Rates For April 3, 2023: HELOC Rates Plummet

A home equity line of credit, also called a HELOC, lets homeowners tap the equity in their home through a secured loan. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.37%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.29%.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 10-year HELOC averaged 7.37% this week. That’s down drastically from 7.67% last week and from 7.67%, the high over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 7.37%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $154 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 8.29%, versus 8.36% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.57%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $173 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) allows you to borrow money against the equity in your home. A HELOC lender has a second lien on your home—or a first lien if you have no mortgage. That means the lender could seize the home if you don’t make repayments on time.

A line of credit, rather than a lump-sum loan, allows homeowners to borrow as much or as little cash as needed and repay those amounts. You only need to pay interest on what you use, and you can draw and repay as often as you want during the term of the HELOC.

HELOC draw periods generally last 10 years and need to be paid back within 10 to 20 years. They can usually be for 80% to 85% of the home’s value.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 7.37%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 4.06% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.29%, the 52-low is 5.57% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are known as revolving credit. You can draw what you need against the line of credit, pay interest only on what you’ve used and then pay it back. HELOCs typically have terms that allow you to repeat that process over a 10-year period.

In contrast, a home equity loan is a lump-sum fixed amount that you borrow and pay it back in set installments.

The other major difference between HELOCs and home equity loans is that HELOCs have variable interest rates while home equity loans have fixed rates. That may make a home equity loan a better option for someone who has a particularly large project where they need one-time funding. A line of credit, however, may offer more flexibility because you can draw funds as needed; however, it could come at a higher interest cost down the road due to its variable interest rates.

Keep in mind that while HELOC rates may be lower than those on home equity loans now, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates several times over the next year or two, meaning repaying a HELOC will likely be more expensive in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can usually borrow as much as 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home with a HELOC. You’ll need an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Lenders will perform a credit check when you apply for a HELOC, just like for any credit product, and that will reduce your credit score temporarily. But if you make repayments on a timely basis, your credit score will recover quickly.

It’s important to keep in mind that any HELOC is secured by your home, similar to a mortgage. That means failure to make timely repayments could put you in jeopardy of losing the property.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

The equity you have in your home is the home’s value—as determined by an appraisal— less anything you currently owe to a lender on the house, like your mortgage.

