HELOC Rates For April 24, 2023: 20-Year HELOC Rates Fall

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a mortgage product that gives homeowners access to cash based on the appraised value of their home after subtracting the remaining balance on their mortgage. Homeowners borrow money in installments, use the funds as needed, and only pay interest on the amount they borrow.

According to Bankrate.com, the average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99% and the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.21%.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, versus 6.98% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 4.24%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.99%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 8.21% this week. That’s down from 8.32% last week.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $171 per month.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

If you already have a mortgage, some of the requirements for taking out a HELOC will likely be familiar. As a rough rule of thumb, homeowners usually need a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home. Some of the specifics may vary from lender to lender.

In addition, lenders typically require an appraisal to determine the value of the home, which in turn determines how much equity the owner has.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.99%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 4.24% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.21%, the 52-low is 5.57% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are known as revolving credit. You can draw what you need against the line of credit, pay interest only on what you’ve used and then pay it back. HELOCs typically have terms that allow you to repeat that process over a 10-year period.

In contrast, a home equity loan is a lump-sum fixed amount that you borrow and pay it back in set installments.

The other major difference between HELOCs and home equity loans is that HELOCs have variable interest rates while home equity loans have fixed rates. That may make a home equity loan a better option for someone who has a particularly large project where they need one-time funding. A line of credit, however, may offer more flexibility because you can draw funds as needed; however, it could come at a higher interest cost down the road due to its variable interest rates.

Keep in mind that while HELOC rates may be lower than those on home equity loans now, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates several times over the next year or two, meaning repaying a HELOC will likely be more expensive in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can usually borrow as much as 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home with a HELOC. You’ll need an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity is calculated by taking the appraised value of your home minus anything you owe a lender, like a mortgage banker.

