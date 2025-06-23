HELOC Balances Are Increasing in All States — See Where Your State Ranks   

It seems like more and more homeowners are relying on their home equity. According to Experian research, 2024 was the third consecutive year that balances for home equity line of credits (HELOCs) went up. Last year, debt went up to $359.9 billion for all HELOCs across the U.S. The data also showed that for every new mortgage loan taken out, two new HELOCs have been opened since 2023.

Discover Next: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Check Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

This type of loan may seem attractive to homeowners because it’s a more flexible way to tap into home equity. If approved, you’ll be able to access a line of credit and can withdraw from it during the draw period as often as you’d like, as long as you keep paying down the balance.

Depending on factors such as your credit history and the amount of home equity you have, you could get approved for an HELOC limit anywhere from around $60,000 to $200,000. Of course, just because you’re approved for that amount, doesn’t mean your balance is anywhere near that.

So how does your state compare when it comes to HELOC balances?

HELOC Balances by State

The states where HELOC balances grew the highest don’t have major metropolitan areas except for North Carolina. See where your state ranks based on Experian data gathered from Q3 2024.

Trending Now: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

State Average HELOC Balance Alabama $40,664 Alaska $42,862 Arizona $50,890 Arkansas $38,814 California $66,525 Colorado $55,539 Connecticut $46,383 Delaware $42,220 District of Columbia $80,391 Florida $53,047 Georgia $45,769 Hawaii $89,399 Idaho $48,866 Illinois $35,756 Indiana $31,193 Iowa $30,361 Kansas $30,169 Kentucky $34,750 Louisiana $43,678 Maine $34,344 Maryland $44,323 Massachusetts $53,198 Michigan $34,579 Minnesota $33,800 Mississippi $35,321 Missouri $32,062 Montana $53,268 Nebraska $33,824 Nevada $56,154 New Hampshire $42,290 New Jersey $53,772 New Mexico $39,064 New York $51,664 North Carolina $36,690 North Dakota $36,193 Ohio $30,737 Oklahoma $44,674 Oregon $36,756 Pennsylvania $38,503 Rhode Island $46,361 South Carolina $37,697 South Dakota $37,104 Tennessee $50,148 Texas $59,316 Utah $55,840 Vermont $33,403 Virginia $41,647 Washington $53,740 West Virginia $29,222 Wisconsin $27,063 Wyoming $53,788

How To Manage a HELOC

No matter what your HELOC balance currently stands, it’s important to have a clear idea of what you’re borrowing and ensuring that you’re making on-time payments. Remember, a HELOC is essentially a second loan, meaning that when you take out this loan, you put up your home as collateral.

Missing or being late on payments can come with some huge consequences. Be sure to regularly check your statements, only borrow what you really need and be proactive in making plans on how you’ll make your debt payments. If at any time you find that you may struggle to make payments, reach out to your lender so that you can work out a plan.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: HELOC Balances Are Increasing in All States — See Where Your State Ranks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.