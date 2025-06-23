Personal Finance

HELOC Balances Are Increasing in All States — See Where Your State Ranks   

It seems like more and more homeowners are relying on their home equity. According to Experian research, 2024 was the third consecutive year that balances for home equity line of credits (HELOCs) went up. Last year, debt went up to $359.9 billion for all HELOCs across the U.S. The data also showed that for every new mortgage loan taken out, two new HELOCs have been opened since 2023.

This type of loan may seem attractive to homeowners because it’s a more flexible way to tap into home equity. If approved, you’ll be able to access a line of credit and can withdraw from it during the draw period as often as you’d like, as long as you keep paying down the balance. 

Depending on factors such as your credit history and the amount of home equity you have, you could get approved for an HELOC limit anywhere from around $60,000 to $200,000. Of course, just because you’re approved for that amount, doesn’t mean your balance is anywhere near that.

So how does your state compare when it comes to HELOC balances?

HELOC Balances by State

The states where HELOC balances grew the highest don’t have major metropolitan areas except for North Carolina. See where your state ranks based on Experian data gathered from Q3 2024. 

StateAverage HELOC Balance
Alabama$40,664
Alaska$42,862
Arizona$50,890
Arkansas$38,814
California$66,525
Colorado$55,539
Connecticut$46,383
Delaware$42,220
District of Columbia$80,391
Florida$53,047
Georgia$45,769
Hawaii$89,399
Idaho$48,866
Illinois$35,756
Indiana$31,193
Iowa$30,361
Kansas$30,169
Kentucky$34,750
Louisiana$43,678
Maine$34,344
Maryland$44,323
Massachusetts$53,198
Michigan$34,579
Minnesota$33,800
Mississippi$35,321
Missouri$32,062
Montana$53,268
Nebraska$33,824
Nevada$56,154
New Hampshire$42,290
New Jersey$53,772
New Mexico$39,064
New York$51,664
North Carolina$36,690
North Dakota$36,193
Ohio$30,737
Oklahoma$44,674
Oregon$36,756
Pennsylvania$38,503
Rhode Island$46,361
South Carolina$37,697
South Dakota$37,104
Tennessee$50,148
Texas$59,316
Utah$55,840
Vermont$33,403
Virginia$41,647
Washington$53,740
West Virginia$29,222
Wisconsin$27,063
Wyoming$53,788

How To Manage a HELOC

No matter what your HELOC balance currently stands, it’s important to have a clear idea of what you’re borrowing and ensuring that you’re making on-time payments. Remember, a HELOC is essentially a second loan, meaning that when you take out this loan, you put up your home as collateral. 

Missing or being late on payments can come with some huge consequences. Be sure to regularly check your statements, only borrow what you really need and be proactive in making plans on how you’ll make your debt payments. If at any time you find that you may struggle to make payments, reach out to your lender so that you can work out a plan. 

