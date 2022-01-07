Helmerich & Payne's (NYSE:HP) Dividend Will Be US$0.25

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s (NYSE:HP) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 28th of February. This means the annual payment is 3.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Helmerich & Payne's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Helmerich & Payne is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 199% of its free cash flow. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Analysts expect the EPS to grow by 59.3% over the next 12 months. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

Helmerich & Payne Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:HP Historic Dividend January 7th 2022

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Helmerich & Payne's EPS has declined at around 42% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Helmerich & Payne's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Helmerich & Payne (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

