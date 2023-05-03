Helmerich & Payne's (HP) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 17 cents per share. The outperformance reflects a significant uptick in drilling activities.

Operating revenues of $769.2 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $741 million. The figure also increased 64.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level due to strong results from the North America Solutions segment. Sales from the unit totaled $675.7 million, ahead of the consensus mark of $659 million.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

North America Solutions: Operating revenues of $675.7 million were up 65.3% year over year on higher activity levels, with the average number of active rigs at 183. Operating profit totaled $182.1 million compared with $1.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022. This improvement can be attributed to an increase in drilling activities owing to the surging oil and gas prices.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico: Revenues of $35 million increased 20% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $29.1 million. During January-March of 2023, operating expenses surged 23% year over year. Operating profit came in at $6.7 million, up 26.7% from that recorded in the prior-year period.

International Solutions: Sales in this segment increased to $55.8 million from $27.4 million in the comparable period of 2022. This was due to improved activity levels, with the average number of active rigs at four. The unit reported a profit of $4 million against a loss of $848,000 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

In the reported quarter, HP spent $181.5 million on capital programs. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $159.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, while the long-term debt was $542.7 million (debt-to-capitalization of 16.5%).

Guidance

For the fiscal third quarter, Helmerich & Payne anticipates operating gross margin in the North America Solutions and Offshore Gulf of Mexico segments to be in the range of $265-$285 million and $5.5-$7.5 million, respectively. The company expects to exit the quarter with around 155-160 contracted rigs.

Operating gross margin in the International Solutions segment is forecasted at a loss of $4-$7 million for the next fiscal quarter.

Helmerich & Payne estimates capital outlay between $400 million and $450 million for 2023. The company projects depreciation and amortization expenses at about $400 million, and research and development expenses at roughly $30 million.

General and administrative expenses are anticipated at $205 million.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, HP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Par Pacific PARR and Marathon Petroleum MPC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Ranger Energy Services RNGR, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Par Pacific: PARR is worth approximately $1.63 billion. Its shares have risen 82.1% in the past year.

The company manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. Its operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics.

Marathon Petroleum: MPC is valued at around $58.02 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 20.91% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 2.30%.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.36. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 9.10, which means MPC is trading at a discount to the group.

Ranger Energy Services: RNGR is valued at around $242.99 million. In the past year, its shares have gained 16.8%.

Ranger Energy Services currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.30. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 11.60, which means RNGR is trading at a discount to the group.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.