Helmerich & Payne vs. Noble: Which Energy Services Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Helmerich & Payne maintains a dominant position in the high-specification land drilling market with its advanced FlexRig fleet.

Noble provides specialized offshore services with robust cash generation and a conservative balance sheet relative to its peers.

Which energy driller is the better addition to your portfolio for 2026?

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As the energy sector evolves, investors often choose between land-based and offshore drilling experts. Choosing between Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Noble (NYSE:NE) requires understanding their niches and financial stability.

Helmerich & Payne focuses primarily on high-performance land rigs in the United States and select international markets. Noble operates as an offshore specialist, providing deepwater rigs for complex underwater projects globally. Both companies serve as vital links in the global energy supply chain, but they face different operational hurdles and market cycles.

The case for Helmerich & Payne

While some investors are pivoting toward renewable energy stocks, Helmerich & Payne remains focused on providing drilling solutions for oil and natural gas exploration. The company operates a large fleet of high-specification land rigs, primarily serving customers in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Argentina. In fiscal year 2025, its largest drilling customer accounted for roughly 12% of consolidated operating revenues. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the loss of a major contract could significantly impact the bottom line.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $3.75 billion, representing a significant 35.9% increase from the prior year. Despite this growth, the company reported a lower net income of $93.97 million, a decline from $353.1 million net income seen in fiscal 2024.

As of June 2026, its debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.76x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity to show how a company finances its operations. Operating cash flow for the year was nearly $548 million.

The case for Noble Corp.

Noble is an offshore drilling contractor that provides services through a specialized fleet of 29 drilling units. The company focuses on ultra-deepwater and ultra-harsh environments, which are often less susceptible to the immediate fluctuations seen in land drilling. Revenue was concentrated among three major customers in FY 2025, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at 19.7%, BP Amoco (NYSE:BP) at 13.2%, and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) at 12.5%. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as it depends on the capital spending plans of a few large entities.

During FY 2025, revenue grew to nearly $3.3 billion, a 7.4% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company generated net income of approximately $107.48 million, yielding a net margin of nearly 6.6%. While revenue is trending upward, the profit margin decreased by roughy two-thirds, reflecting the broader weakness seen in the industry.

Looking at the June 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.4x. This low level of debt relative to equity indicates a conservative capital structure and provides more financial flexibility. The current ratio is roughly 1.7x, while operating cash flow is a very strong $953.91 million for the past twelve months. This high level of cash generation supports the company's ability to maintain its sophisticated fleet and weather market downturns.

Risk profile comparison

Helmerich & Payne is highly sensitive to commodity price volatility, as declines in oil prices often lead to reduced U.S. land drilling activity. The company also faces intense competition from peers like Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), which can lead to lower day rates for its rigs and reduced profitability. Furthermore, the risk of technology obsolescence is constant, as customers increasingly demand more automated and technologically advanced drilling equipment to improve their own efficiency.

Noble faces significant operational hazards, including potential equipment failure or environmental damage inherent in deepwater drilling. The offshore industry is also highly competitive, with Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and other players vying for the same high-specification contracts. Because offshore projects require massive upfront investment, a general reduction in drilling programs at major energy companies could lead to rigs remaining idle for extended periods, incurring high maintenance costs without generating revenue.

Valuation comparison

Noble appears to be the more expensive option based on its higher valuation multiples, while Helmerich & Payne trades at a lower price-to-sales ratio.

Metric Helmerich & Payne Noble Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 23.3x 40.5x 21.4x P/S ratio 1.0x 2.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

U.S. oil and gas industry service providers are benefiting from a strong market. While both Helmerich & Payne and Noble Corp. have some exposure to more volatile foreign markets, such as the Middle East, most of their revenue comes from stable, developed markets. Helmerich & Payne gets 67% of sales in the U.S., while London-based Noble counts the North Sea as its single biggest region.

The simple fact that Helmerich gets the bulk of its sales in the U.S. market makes it the better bet for 2026. While the global energy market is in turmoil due to the Iran war, the domestic U.S. energy market is business as usual, except at a higher price, sparked by the worldwide oil crunch. Since oil is priced in U.S. dollars, the price has risen far faster than U.S. producers’ costs. The higher price incentivizes Helmerich & Payne’s customers to drill for more oil, allowing HP to find more business and charge more money for its services.

Since the oil business is ultimately a commodity-based one, a good strategy is to seek better-value stocks when possible. Compared to Noble Corp with its forward price-to-sales ratio of 40.5, Helmerich & Payne’s 23.3 P/E ratio is a bargain.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BP, Helmerich & Payne, Noble Plc, and Transocean. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.