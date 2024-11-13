Helmerich & Payne sees FY25 gross CapEx $290M-$325M

Sees FY25 depreciation roughly $400M. Sees FY25 R&D expenses about $32M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HP:
- HP Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Citi sees rotation toward energy equities after Trump win
- Helmerich & Payne price target lowered to $39 from $42 at Barclays
- Helmerich & Payne Sells ADNOC Stake to Reduce Debt
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.