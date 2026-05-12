Helmerich & Payne Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Down Y/Y

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted net loss of 38 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted net loss of 6 cents. Moreover, the bottom line decreased considerably from the year-ago quarter’s reported profit of 2 cents. This was due to a weaker rig activity in North America and international markets, and significantly higher operating costs related to its Middle East operations.

The International Solutions segment posted an operating loss of nearly $100 million as the company incurred additional expenses to reactivate rigs in Saudi Arabia and work around supply-chain disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict. Moreover, the quarter included a $26 million non-cash impairment charge, which further pressured profitability.

Revenues totaled $932 million, missing the consensus mark of $946 million by 1.46%. The top line also declined 8.2% year over year from the prior-year quarter’s level of $1 billion, primarily due to lower revenue contributions from drilling services.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Quote

The company returned approximately $25 million to shareholders through its ongoing dividend program during the quarter. Management also noted continued progress in expanding the deployment of FlexRobotics technology to support customer demand.

Q2 Segmental Performance

North America Solutions: Operating revenues of $517.2 million decreased 13.7% year over year. Moreover, the top line missed our projection of $519.1 million.

The segment averaged 136 active rigs in the quarter and delivered a direct margin of $215.2 million, or $17,628 on a per-day basis, maintaining industry-leading performance.

Segment operating income was $111.3 million, improving sequentially from the prior quarter that included a one-time impairment, but down from $151.9 million in the year-ago period. However, the reported figure beat our estimate of $93.9 million.

HP highlighted strengthening customer sentiment and meaningful commercial momentum across the U.S. land market, supported by new contracts and extensions across multiple basins.

International Solutions: Operating revenues were $218.3 million, down 11.9% from $247.9 million a year ago. Moreover, the top line missed our projection of $231 million.

The segment recorded an operating loss of approximately $100 million and generated about $11.5 million of direct margin, down from the prior quarter’s level. The operating loss was wider than our projected loss of $85.1 million.

HP attributed the weaker profitability primarily to the impacts of the conflict in the Middle East. During the quarter, the company utilized in-house engineering and aftermarket capabilities to reactivate rigs in Saudi Arabia using in-country equipment and working around supply-chain constraints. While this enhanced returns and avoided customer delays, it also resulted in more costs being classified as operating expenses, pressuring direct margins.

Offshore Solutions: Revenues rose 15% year over year to $171.4 million. However, the top line beat our projection of $152.9 million.

The segment reported operating income of about $14 million and delivered a direct margin of roughly $27 million, down from the prior quarter’s level by 19.3%. Moreover, the figure beat our estimate of $11.4 million.

HP emphasized the strategic value of the offshore portfolio given its long-term contract structure and relative earnings stability. During the quarter, the company secured a five-year renewal with bp in the Caspian Sea, offshore Azerbaijan, with three one-year extension options. If all option periods are exercised, contract revenues could exceed $1 billion.

Financial Position

As of March 31, 2026, HP had $177.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Long-term debt totaled $1.9 billion (debt-to-capitalization of 41.4%).

Following the quarter, HP completed the sale of Utica Square in early April, with after-tax proceeds exceeding its previously communicated $100 million divestiture target. The transaction enabled the retirement of the term loan facility ahead of schedule, reducing post-acquisition debt by $400 million and accelerating deleveraging plans.

Q3 & 2026 Guidance

The company expects steady operational performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Within North America Solutions, direct margins are projected at $230-$240 million, supported by average rig activity of 137-143. International Solutions is expected to operate 58-68 rigs, generating direct margins of $12-$32 million. In Offshore Solutions, management forecasts 30-35 rigs, contributing $24-$28 million in direct margin. Other operations are expected to deliver up to $3 million in direct margin during the quarter.

For fiscal 2026, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company anticipates average rig activity of 138-144 in North America and 58-68 internationally, while offshore operations are expected to contribute $100-$115 million in direct margin with 30-35 rigs under management. Broader financial guidance includes gross capital expenditures of $270-$310 million, depreciation of approximately $700 million, research and development expenses of about $28 million and selling, general and administrative costs of $265-$285 million. Additionally, cash taxes are projected at $125-$150 million, while interest expense is forecasted at roughly $100 million.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Important Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed HP’s second-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in this space.

Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services provider, Halliburton Company HAL, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted net income per share of 55 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The outperformance primarily reflects successful cost reduction initiatives. However, the bottom line fell from the year-ago adjusted profit of 60 cents.

Halliburton reported first-quarter capital expenditure of $192 million. As of March 31, 2026, this oil and gas equipment and services company had approximately $2 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $7.1 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 39.6.

Houston, TX-based oil and gas storage and transportation company,Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The bottom line increased year over year from 34 cents. The strong quarterly results can be primarily attributed to contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines business segment.

As of March 31, 2026, KMI reported $72 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, its long-term debt amounted to $29.72 billion. KMI’s project backlog was reported at $10.1 billion by the end of the first quarter. The midstream energy major added that natural gas projects comprise approximately 92% of its project backlog, with nearly 60% dedicated to supporting local distribution companies and power generation.

Fort Worth, TX-based oil and gas exploration and production company, Range Resources Corporation RRC, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year level of 96 cents. Strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher gas-equivalent production and increased natural gas price realization.

Drilling and completion expenditure totaled $130 million. An additional $5 million was spent on acreage and $4 million on infrastructure and other investments. At the end of the first quarter, Range Resources reported a total debt of $819.3 million, net of deferred financing costs.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.