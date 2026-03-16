Helmerich & Payne Promotes Todd Scruggs To CFO As Kevin Vann To Retire

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), a provider of drilling solution and technologies for oil and gas exploration, Monday announced that it has promoted its current Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasury, Todd Scruggs, to CFO effective July 1. He will succeed Kevin Vann, who is set to retire on June 30 and will continue with the company through December 31, to support a smooth transition.

Scruggs has held financial roles across several large energy organizations. Early in his career, he was with WPX Energy. Prior to HP, he worked with Veriten as a Partner.

In pre-market activity, HP shares were trading at $35.68, up 0.08% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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