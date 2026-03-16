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Helmerich & Payne Promotes Todd Scruggs To CFO As Kevin Vann To Retire

March 16, 2026 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), a provider of drilling solution and technologies for oil and gas exploration, Monday announced that it has promoted its current Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasury, Todd Scruggs, to CFO effective July 1. He will succeed Kevin Vann, who is set to retire on June 30 and will continue with the company through December 31, to support a smooth transition.

Scruggs has held financial roles across several large energy organizations. Early in his career, he was with WPX Energy. Prior to HP, he worked with Veriten as a Partner.

In pre-market activity, HP shares were trading at $35.68, up 0.08% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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