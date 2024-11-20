Helmerich & Payne price target lowered to $36 from $39 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Eddie Kim lowered the firm’s price target on Helmerich & Payne to $36 from $39 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s fiscal Q4 results outperformed the market in North America though management’s expectation of a 2025 rig count flattish versus current levels “was somewhat disappointing.”

