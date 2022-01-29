Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.25

The board of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of February, with investors receiving US$0.25 per share. The dividend yield will be 3.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Helmerich & Payne's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 59.1%. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

NYSE:HP Historic Dividend January 29th 2022

Helmerich & Payne Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.24 to US$1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 42% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Helmerich & Payne (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

