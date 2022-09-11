Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

The board of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of December, with investors receiving $0.25 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 2.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Helmerich & Payne's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Even in the absence of profits, Helmerich & Payne is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 9.5%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing. NYSE:HP Historic Dividend September 11th 2022

Helmerich & Payne Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.28 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Helmerich & Payne's EPS has declined at around 46% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Helmerich & Payne's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Helmerich & Payne that you should be aware of before investing. Is Helmerich & Payne not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

