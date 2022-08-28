Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Helmerich & Payne's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Helmerich & Payne had US$542.3m of debt, up from US$481.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$333.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$209.3m. NYSE:HP Debt to Equity History August 28th 2022

How Strong Is Helmerich & Payne's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Helmerich & Payne had liabilities of US$401.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.19b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$333.0m as well as receivables valued at US$397.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$859.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Helmerich & Payne has a market capitalization of US$4.77b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Helmerich & Payne can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Helmerich & Payne wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 64%, to US$1.8b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Helmerich & Payne managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$129m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$63m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Helmerich & Payne you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

