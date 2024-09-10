News & Insights

Markets
HP

Helmerich & Payne To Issue Private Offering Of Senior Notes

September 10, 2024 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) announced on Tuesday its plan to issue senior unsecured notes in a private placement aimed at qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons.

The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds from this offering, along with funds from its term loan credit facility and existing cash, to acquire KCA Deutag International (KCAD), pay off KCAD's existing debt, and address related expenses. This move is expected to lessen the commitments tied to HP's current bridge loan for the acquisition.

A 'special mandatory redemption' clause will be included in the notes, which will trigger if the acquisition does not take place by October 25, 2025, or if HP opts not to go forward with it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.