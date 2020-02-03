Helmerich & Payne Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $30.61 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $18.96 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.0% to $614.66 million from $740.60 million last year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $30.61 Mln. vs. $18.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $614.66 Mln vs. $740.60 Mln last year.

