Helmerich & Payne Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.34 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP):

-Earnings: -$45.60 million in Q3 vs. -$154.68 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.43 in Q3 vs. -$1.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$34.97 million or -$0.34 per share for the period. -Revenue: $317.36 million in Q3 vs. $687.97 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.