Helmerich & Payne Inc. Q1 sales decline

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) released earnings for first quarter of $95.17 million

The company's bottom line came in at $95.17 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $97.15 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.27 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $677.15 million from $719.64 million last year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $95.17 Mln. vs. $97.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $677.15 Mln vs. $719.64 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.