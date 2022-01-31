Helmerich & Payne Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$51.36 million, or -$0.48 per share. This compares with -$70.43 million, or -$0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$47.28 million or -$0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.3% to $409.78 million from $246.38 million last year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$51.36 Mln. vs. -$70.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.48 vs. -$0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $409.78 Mln vs. $246.38 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.